LAHORE - Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir announced that the provincial government has decided to extend the lockdown till May 15. Wazir clarified that tandoors and milk shops will continue to remain open throughout the province after 4 pm. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan currently stands at 16,276. Out of the total, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 2,313 cases and Balochistan has, so far, 978 confirmed patients in its care.