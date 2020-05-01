Share:

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has extended lockdown till May 15 and announced package of Rs 7 million cash for any victim died due to corona virus disease (Covid-19).

Briefing the media regarding the cabinet meeting decisions here yesterday, Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir said that the KP government has decided to give Rs seven million to a front line medical worker in case of his/her death due to coronvirus.

The government has decided to extend lockdown till May 15 and exempted milk shops from the time restriction while all restaurants and fast food centers would remain closed till next order.

Likewise, there would be a ban on tourist spots and visits to jails to meet inmates while public transport plying on inter-district routes will be banned till next order of the government. The cabinet in principle decided to lift ban on livestock business, however, special SOPs would be issued to businessmen in this regard.

Ajmal Wazir said that the KP government has also promulgated the Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Ordinance. According to ordinance all hotels, transport owners and health workers to registered victims of disease with government. In case of violation the ordinance also suggest punishments and fine for law violators.

The government approved the Forensic Science Agency Bill 2020.

According to this bill, forensic science agency which would assist expert opinion in case of various documents and investigation. For this purpose a committee under the chair of secretary KP would be formed to appoint Director General for this agency while the bill also mentioned the financial and administrative powers of the Director General.

The government has also approved formation of special court under the control of Narcotics Act 2019 which would hear the cases of punishable offences.

The cabinet also approved delimitation of local council rules 2019 in which election commission would be consulted to form these constituencies and soon these constituencies would be made with support of Election commission.

According to rules, village council and neighborhood council have been reorganized in which three members would be on general seats, one female, one farmer member, one youth and one seat for minorities.

The government has also approved amendment in the Local Government Act 2013 in which rules for minimum population for a union council have been cancelled while local government elections would be delayed and after normal situation these elections would be held.