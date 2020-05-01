Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government on Thursday increased the prices of indigenous liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs 256 to Rs 1323 for 11.8/kg cylinder for the month of May, a notification issued by the regulatory authority said.

According to the notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), LPG price has been increased by Rs 22 per kg to Rs 112 from the earlier price of90.42 per kg. The new prices would come into effect from May 1, 2020, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that for the month of April the government had reduced the prices of indigenous liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by by Rs 463 to Rs 1067.39 for 11.8/kg cylinder.

According the Ogra’s notification, the producers price (including excise duty of Rs 85 per M.Ton)(Excluding Petroleum Levy) Propane 40 % and Butane 60 % is Rs 56152.05 or Rs 662.59 per 11.8 Kg Cylinder, Marketing/Distribution Margin is Rs 35000 per MT or Rs 413 per 11.8 Kg cylinder, said the notification. The Petroleum Levy of Rs 4669 per MT or Rs 55.09 cylinder.

Prior to the imposition of general sales tax (GST), the consumer price would be Rs 95821.58 per ton for May compared to Rs 77314.08 per ton in April, while the price of 11.8kg cylinder is Rs1130,68, said the notification.

Additionally, a GST of 17 percent on Rs 95821.58 per ton would translate into Rs 16289.58 or Rs 192.22 per cylinder. The final consumer price per ton would be 112,110.63 per ton, or Rs1322.90 per cylinder.

In July 2019, the government notified LPG price at Rs1,330.92 per cylinder, August Rs1,350.03, September Rs1,327.76, October Rs1,475.63, November 1,495.86, December Rs1,513.69 and for January 2020, the price was Rs1,791.48 per cylinder, for February it was Rs 1680.21 per cylinder and for March it was Rs1530.17 and Rs 1067.39 in April.