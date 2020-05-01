Share:

PESHAWAR - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in a tweet on Thursday disclosed that he was putting himself in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

This is the second case among senior PTI leadership from KP. Earlier, KP Chief Minister’s Advisor on Local Government and Rural Development Kamran Bangash also tested positive for the virus.

A few days back, noted philanthropist Faisal Edhi, who heads the Edhi Foundation, also tested positive for corona virus and it alarmed state circles because he had also met senior civil, military and business leaders including the Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

As per government statistics, there are 16117 confirmed cases in the entire country and so far the contagion has claimed lives of 358 Pakistanis.

Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 2313 confirmed cases of the virus, while 122 lives have been lost to it so far in the province.

Holidays extended till May 31: Meanwhile, in view of the ongoing pandemic, authorities have extended public holidays in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till May 15.

A formal notification issued on Thursday states that all restaurants, eateries and fast food points shall remain closed till further orders.

Similarly, all tourist destinations that are already vacated, shall also remain shut till further orders, besides suspension of inter-district transport and ban on entry of visitors to prisons.

However, essential items like milk shops will remain open but not later than 4pm daily, the notification stated.