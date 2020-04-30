Share:

ISLAMABAD - NADRA Thursday announced to start its normal operations from next week especially to facilitate the applicants of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

A letter written by the authority’s Director General (Operations) Tahir Maqsood Khan to all regional head offices (RHOs) says that NADRA operations shall commence from May 4 onwards.

NADRA took the decision to resume its operations, which had been suspended since March 19 as preventive measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus, on the orders of the Ministry of Interior.

The NADRA Headquarters has also sent tentative guidelines to all RHOs to be adopted on commencement of operations to prevent spread of coronavirus at all registration centres which see huge influx of citizens.

The ministry informed that the decision has been taken in the light of discussion held in April 28 meeting at the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) to resolve the issue of biometric verification of finger prints of certain people with faded or distorted thumb impressions.

Many applicants of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Ehsaas Programme had been protesting for the past few days because they were unable to get their thumb impressions verified due to closure of NADRA offices throughout the country.

The verification of thumb impressions is a prerequisite to get the cash assistance being offered by the federal government to the low-income class affected due to outbreak of COVID-19. The workers of Ehsaas Programme have turned down the cash relief requests of those applicants whose thumb impressions could not be verified through their own system and they have been asked to contact NADRA for this purpose.

Last week, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar had requested the registration authority to open its offices to facilitate the government for the disbursement of relief cash. However, NADRA had argued that the federal government should direct it do so at a time when there was an outbreak of pandemic in the country.

On this, Ms Nishtar took the matter to the Cabinet and latter decided that NCOC should decide the matter.