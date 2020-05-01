Share:

ISLAMABAD - She has been keeping herself busy during lockdown by challenging her Pussycat Dolls’ fans to learn some of their racy choreography from their hit songs. And Nicole Scherzinger showed off her extreme flexibility while doing the mopping in her multi-million pound home in Los Angeles. The singer, 41, took to Instagram to showcase her ‘casual cleaning attire’- which consisted of a sheer sparkly sequinned jumpsuit and silver stiletto heels. Nicole accessorized the look with blue rubber gloves and winked at the camera while performing the splits on her side bench with her mop in hand. In another photo, the Pussycat Dolls front woman, who was dolled to the nines with a full face of make-up, stood by the stove.