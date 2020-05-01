Share:

Karachi - Sindh Bureau of Supply and Prices Department has fined as many as 1600 shopkeepers for overcharging masses and for not displaying the official price lists across the province in the first six days of the holy month of Ramazan.

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Bureau of Supply and Prices Department Dr. Khatu Mal on Thursday said that the officers of the department along with the price magistrates in a crackdown against profiteering, challaned 1600 shopkeepers and imposed fines of over Rs 3m.

He said that around 8300 groceries shops, fruit and vegetables sellers and chicken and meat sellers and other edible items were checked.

The Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister said that the strict actions would be taken against profiteering, hoarding and sale of substandard quality items. During last 24 hours in Karachi Division alone, 89 profiteers were challaned and fined with Rs. 408,000/- while 300 profiteers from other districts of the province were fined with over Rs. 200,000/-. Dr Khatu Mal said that complaint cell established under the department remained active from 9 a.m. to Iftaar timings. Citizens can contact the complaint center at 021-99244608 or email at bspadprices@gmail.com. He said that the strict actions would be taken against profiteering, hoarding and sale of substandard quality items.