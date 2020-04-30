Share:

LAHORE - The contract of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Curator Agha Zahid expired on Thursday as the board had already decided not to extend it. Agha, who remained associated with the PCB for the last 19 years, is one of the finest former first class cricketers and also got a chance to represent the country in a Test match. Besides this, he is also a very kind, cooperative and nice person, who always preferred merit and transparency throughout his career. On his last day at the PCB, his comrades as well as juniors praised Agha his hard work, sincerity and passion for cricket. He has also credit of taking care of the pitches across the country.