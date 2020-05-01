Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab’s Advisory Committee has reiterated its demand for convening Punjab Assembly pre-budget session to discuss budget proposals and situation of coronavirus in the province. The PML-N Punjab Advisory Committee, held under the chairmanship of Rana Muhammad Iqbal, was organized through video-link on Thursday. The meeting expressed grave concern over rapid spread of coronavirus, and in this situation, the unprecedented increase in inflation was simply unacceptable. “PML-N will not accept convening of an informal session of Punjab Assembly,” the participants said, and demanded to hold pre-budget session at the earliest. They observed that Punjab government’s performance to contain the spread of coronavirus remained disappointing, therefore, the government must inform the members of the house and take them into confidence on this issue of critical importance. The meeting condemned curbs on media and demanded to lift all restrictions. “PML-N believe in freedom of expression and freedom of media,” they observed. The meeting also expressed grave concern over firing at the residence of PML-N parliamentarian Khalil Tahir Sindhu and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits allegedly involved in the firing incident