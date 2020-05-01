Share:

KARACHI - As many as 250 personnel and staff of South Zone Karachi Police on Thursday were tested for coronavirus in second phase.

The testing was conducted at Scouts Auditorium in collaboration of Essa Laboratory and Murad Soni, said a statement issued here.

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon also visited the Scouts Auditorium and appreciated the efforts of Dr. Farhan Essa and his team in the current situation.

Dr. Farhan Essa on the occasion briefed the personnel and officers about precautionary measures to prevent from COVID-19.

Deputy IGP South, Additional DIGP Admin Irfan Bahadur and SSP South Shiraz Nazir were also present on the occasion.

Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said that testing of personnel and officers of other districts would also be conducted in the next phase.