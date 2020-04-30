Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday continued with bullish trend as KSE 100-index closed at 34111.64 points as compared to 33158.84 points on the last working day with the positive change of 952.80 points (2.87%).

A total of 292,086,795 shares were traded compared to the trade of 140,473,894 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs12.424 billion as compared to Rs7.701 billion during last trading day.

As many as 367 companies transacted shares in the stock market, out of which 284 recorded gain and 73 sustained losses whereas the share price of 10 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol Petrol with a volume of 37,782,000 shares and price per share of Rs14.63, Pak Elektron with a volume of 27,035,500 price per share of Rs22.59 and Maple leaf with a volume of 25,834,000 and price per share of Rs27.10.

Colgate Palm recorded maximum increase of Rs150.75 per share, closing at Rs2160.75, Rafhan Maize was runner up with the increase of Rs150 per share, closing at Rs6950. Pak tobaccoXD recorded maximum decrease of Rs44 per share, closing at Rs1620 whereas prices of Philip Morris Pak decreased by Rs35 per share closing at Rs1802.