ISLAMABAD - Colonel Tom Moore celebrated his 100th birthday with a personalized telegram from the Queen and a poignant fly-past in his honor.

The Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Helen Nellis, the Queen’s representative in the county, delivered Captain Tom a birthday card from the monarch, telling him, ‘It was a pleasure to present it to you Sir on behalf of HM The Queen.’

The Queen wrote: ‘I am so pleased to know that you are celebrating your one hundredth birthday.

I was also most interested to hear of your recent fundraising efforts for NHS Charities Together at this difficult time.

I send my congratulations and best wishes to you on such a special occasion.’

The Royals then tweeted a message to the veteran, writing on their official account: ‘Today we join people across the UK and around the world in wishing Captain Tom Moore a very happy 100th birthday.’