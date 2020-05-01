Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Shahera Shahid, a Grade 21 officer of Information Group has been appointed as the Principal Information Officer (PIO).

According to details, the outgoing PIO, Tahir Hassan has been posted as Director General Cyber wing of Ministry of Information and Braodcasting.

Shahera Shahid had been serving as the Press Secretary to the Prime Minister since August 2019. She had served as the Director General Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) and as the Head of the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation.

The appointment of new PIO was made in consultation with the newly appointed Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shabli Faraz