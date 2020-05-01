Share:

LAHORE - Six more COVID-19 patients breathed their last in the province on Thursday, taking the death toll to 106.

Four deaths were reported from Lahore and two from Gujranwala. So far 53 Covid-19 patients have died in Lahore, 24 Rawalpindi, 11 Multan, four Gujranwala, three each in Faisalabad and Gujrat, two each in Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan and one each in Attock, Sargodha, Rajanpur and Toba Tek Singh.

As many as 396 new COVID-19 patients were reported from across the province on Thursday, taking the number of confirmed cases to 6,220.

Out of total confirmed COVID-19 patients, 1,926 are preachers of the Tableeghi Jamat, 768 Shia devotees who recently returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 3,441 citizens who either have a travel history or fell victim to local transmission. From amongst common citizens, the highest number of cases have been reported from Lahore where number reached 1765.

As many as 328 patients were reported from Rawalpindi, 225 Gujrat, 171 Gujranwala, 120 Sialkot, 90 Faisalabad, 83 Multan, 66 Rahim Yar Khan, 59 Jhelum, 58 Kasur, 54 Sargodha, 51 Vehari, 42 Jhang, 31 DG Khan, 30 Mandi Bahauddin, 28 Hafizabad, 24 Attock, 23 Muzaffargarh, 21 Sheikhupura, 20 Mianwali, 19 each from Okara and Bahawalpur, 15 Narowal, 14 Pakpattan, 13 each from Khushab and Nankana Sahib, 12 Bahawalnagar, 11 Chiniot, 10 Bhakkar, seven Toba Tek Singh, six Khanewal, four each from Lodhran, Sahiwal and Chakwal and three from Layyah.

Of the 1926 confirmed COVID-19 preachers, 815 were reported from Raiwind Markaz, 145 Sargodha, 126 Multan, 106 Lodhran, 67 Bhakar, 61 Muzaffargarh, 56 Rahim Yar Khan, 54 Jhelum, 46 Vehari, 43 Bahawalpur, 38 Layyah, 35 Hafizabad, 33 Mandi Bahauddin, 32 Khushab, 30 Rawalpindi, 28 Nankana Sahib, 27 Bahawalnagar, 26 Narowal, 22 each from Rajanpur and Sialkot, 21 Gujranwala, 18 Faisalabad, 16 Attock, 13 Pakpattan, 12 Sheikhupura, 10 from Gujrat, eight Sahiwal, seven Mianwali, six Khanewal and two Okara.

Out of 768 confirmed patients from amongst Shia devotees, 457 were reported from Multan, 221 from Dera Ghazi Khan, 42 from Gujranwala, 25 from Sargodha and 23 from Faisalabad. Out of 86 COVID-19 patients in Jails, 59 come from Lahore, nine from DG Khan, seven from Gujranwala, three each from Sialkot and Jhelum, two from Bhakkar and one each from Faisalabad, Kasur and Hafizabad.

So far 79,914 tests have been conducted in the province. As many as 1,850 patients have recovered and returned to their homes, while 27 serious patients are under treatment at High Dependency Units in public sector hospitals.