ISLAMABAD - At least one Pak military personnel and two civilians were martyred and two others injured in Indian firing along the Line of Control (LoC), according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate.

Indian Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations in Kailer and Rakhchikri sectors along the LoC.

“In Kailer Sector, Indian troops targeted Pakistan Army posts with automatics and heavy weapons,” the ISPR said in a press release issued on Thursday. Pakistan Army responded effectively and caused heavy losses to Indian troops in men and material,” the statement said.

The military’s media wing further said that during exchange of intense fire, 34-year-old Lance Naik, Ali Baz, resident of district Karak, embraced Shahadat. “In Rakchikri Sector, Indian Army troops deliberately targeted civilian population. Due to indiscriminate fire in Kirni village, a 16-year-old girl and a 52-year-old woman were martyred while a 10-year-old boy and a 55-year-old woman got injured,” the ISPR said.

A day earlier, Pak Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited forward troops along the LoC and said that the Indian military shall always get a befitting response to ceasefire violations.

Indian CdA over summoned over ceasefire violations

Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned by Director General South Asia Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control in Rakhchikri Sector on April 29, resulting in deaths and serious injuries to civilians.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Kirni village, two innocent women including 16-year-old, Zobia Bibi d/o Lal Din, and 52-year-old Rasheeda Bibi w/o Muhammad Hassan, embraced Shahadat and two civilians 10-year-old, Faizan Hassan s/o Muhammad Hassan, and 55- year-old Roshna Bibi w/o Kamal Din, sustained serious injuries, said a foreign ministry statement.

In 2020 alone India has committed 919 ceasefire violations and deliberately targeted innocent civilians living close to the LoC in Azad Jammu & Kashmir with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the DG underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding.

The widespread disregard by India for international human rights and international norms are further vitiating the tense environment, and are posing a serious threat to regional peace and security. He added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,

The DG called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

He also urged the Indian side to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.