KARACHI - Truly sensing the gravity of this current pandemic situation in the country where the menace of coronavirus is spreading fast, SSGC, realising the hardships of doctors and paramedic staffs in fighting COVID-19 with difficulties in accessing the protective gears, and relevant items in this fight, rose to the occasion and supported leading hospitals / health institutions spread over SSGC’s franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan that are offering COVID tests/isolation services without charging any amount to the patients.

SSGC under its CSR program facilitated 11 such healthcare institutions by helping them in procuring items and articles needed to fight this pandemic, such as protective gears for healthcare professionals, face masks, gloves and other relevant articles or by supporting them in meeting their various expenses being incurred under COVID-19.

On behalf of SSGC’s Board of Directors and management, these facilitations cheques were delivered in Karachi to the Filed Isolation Center (Expo Center), The Indus Hospital, SIUT, JPMC, Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital and Dow University of Health Sciences.

These health care centers organizations highly appreciated SSGC’s role as a socially responsible citizen.

Facilitation cheques for health care organizations in Sindh and Balochistan were also delivered to Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences, Gambat, Shaheed Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana, People’s University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women, Nawabshah, Bolan Medical Complex Hospital, Quetta and Sandeman Provincial Hospital, Quetta.