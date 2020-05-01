Share:

DADU - SSP Dadu Dr Farukh Raza Malik has directed the heads of different units to ensure that the police personnel perform their duties during the holy month of Ramadan, in order to ensure that the lockdown announced by the Sindh government over fears of coronavirus is not violated.

Chairing a meeting here at his office on Thursday, the SSP reviewed the measures taken so far for ensuring execution of the lockdown.

During the meeting, the heads of different units gave a detailed briefing to the SSP on the security arrangements and the steps taken for the welfare of police officers and personnel.

Ration distributed

Meer Nawaz Rind, a social activist, distributed ration among deserving families of the city on Thursday. He reached there with his team to assist poor families of daily wagers, beggars, residents of Mazdoorabad and those who are living in these small straw huts.

“The local daily wagers, beggars and dwellers of huts are passing through hard times these days during the lockdown as their livelihood has been badly affected,” he said, adding he stood by them, and would continue to provide assistance to them even if the government turns a blind eye to their plight.