Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Health Department here on Thursday allowed Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad and National Institute of Blood Diseases Karachi to start with the experimental use of COVID-19 convalescent plasma for passive immunization in the current pandemic of coronavirus.

As per Notification No.CTA-SH/COVID-19/CPPIT/2020 team of experts including physicians, infectious disease specialist; intensivist / ICU specialists; consultant hematologists / transfusion specialist and representatives of Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority (SBTA) would supervise these hospitals and institute in the experimental use of convalescent for passive immunization therapy.