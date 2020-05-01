Share:

The United Nations has hailed the services of Pakistani Peacekeepers in Congo.

A spokesperson of the world body, in a tweet, said Pakistani peacekeepers helped save hundreds of lives during deadly floods in Congo.

Pakistan is among the top contributors to @UNPeacekeeping Watch how Pakistani peacekeepers from @MONUSCO helped save hundreds of lives during the deadly floods in the #DRCongo pic.twitter.com/UeAAZEnA63 — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) April 30, 2020

The spokesperson said Pakistan is amongst the top contributors to the UN Peacekeeping.