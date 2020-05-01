Share:

ISLAMABAD - United States of America has allowed the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate special chartered flights for the first time in history to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in the US due to the Covid-19 pan­demic. According to details, the US Depart­ment of Transportation has issued a letter in response to a request of PIA CEO Air Marshal Ar­shad Malik. According to the letter, PIA will be allowed to operate 12 direct chartered flights to US for a month for repatriation purposes. Earlier, the PIA CEO wrote a letter to the US ambassador and the State Department seek­ing permission to oper­ate PIA special flights to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in the US. He said that the Covid-19 crisis had created a situation which necessi­tated conduct of urgent air service to repatriate stranded citizens.