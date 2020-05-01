Share:

KANDHKOT - A man and a woman of Jakhrani community were shot dead for honour (karo kari) here within the jurisdiction of Buxapur police station on Thursday.

A woman, identified as Fatima Jakhrani, 30, and a man, Ihsaan Jakhrani, 35, hailing from Mithal Khan Jakhrani village, were killed by her (Fatima) husband’s brother for honour.

The assassin, however, managed to escape from the scene after committing the crime.

After having been informed, police rushed to the spot and removed the bodies to DHQ for autopsy.

Police sources said that the incident occurred due to karo kari as the accused was suspicious that her sister-in-law (brother’s wife) had illicit relations with a man of the same community.

Resultantly, he shot both of them dead.

No case was lodged till the filing of this report.