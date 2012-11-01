KARACHI - Commuters throughout Sindh faced huge inconvenience as all Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) supply to filling stations in Sindh, including Karachi, remained closed on Wednesday, according to a new schedule issued by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).On Tuesday, officials said the gas load-shedding would be carried out only for 24 hours since the weekly closure was not observed by filling stations during Eidul Azha (27-29 Oct).The filling stations were closed from 9:00am Wednesday and will reopen today (Thursday) at 9:00am as part of government’s load-management plan, according to SSGC statement. The SSGC warned that fuel gas supply to schedule violators will be suspended for another 48 hours.
Commuters suffer from closure of Sindh CNG stations
