KARACHI - Commuters throughout Sindh faced huge inconvenience as all Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) supply to filling stations in Sindh, including Karachi, remained closed on Wednesday, according to a new schedule issued by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).On Tuesday, officials said the gas load-shedding would be carried out only for 24 hours since the weekly closure was not observed by filling stations during Eidul Azha (27-29 Oct).The filling stations were closed from 9:00am Wednesday and will reopen today (Thursday) at 9:00am as part of government’s load-management plan, according to SSGC statement. The SSGC warned that fuel gas supply to schedule violators will be suspended for another 48 hours.