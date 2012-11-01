

LAHORE – Dacoits shot dead a 40-year-old storeowner on offering resistance during an armed robbery that took place on the busy College Road in the Township area, police said on Wednesday night.

A large number of shopkeepers and relatives of the deceased, later identified as Muhammad Saeed, staged a protest demonstration against the police hierarchy and criticised the Punjab government over the worsening law and order situation in the City.

Mukhtar Ahmed, duty officer at the Township Police Station, told TheNation that two motorcyclists forced their entry into Ideal Medical Store located near Muhammad Ali Chowk on College Road on Wednesday evening. They took out guns and demanded cash and valuables. “As Saeed put up resistance and tried to overpower one of the bandits, the other opened straight fire on him,” a police investigator said after visiting the crime scene.

Saeed sustained multiple bullet injuries and was rushed to a local hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. It was not clear yet whether the robbers snatched away cash or valuables from the store or they just fled away from the crime scene after the gunfire.

The brazen robbery attempt on the busy artery created worst traffic mess during rush hours as the scared motorists ran towards safe places leaving their vehicles on the road.

Apart from family members of the deceased, dozens of shopkeepers and traders gathered outside the medical store and started protesting against the police. The protesters blocked Akbar Chowk by putting the dead body in the middle of the road to protest against the deteriorating law and order situation in the City.

They also chanted slogans against the Punjab government stating that the rulers had miserably failed to maintain peace and law and order even in the provincial metropolis. Later, heavy police contingents responded to the protests and managed to disperse the protesters after holding a series of negotiations with them. The police officers assured the protesters that the killers-cum-robbers would be soon arrested. The police have removed the dead body to the morgue for autopsy. No case was registered until Wednesday midnight.

At least 29 people have so far been murdered this year by gunmen on offering resistance during robberies in different parts of the City. The police have failed to resolve most of the cases with no arrests or recovery of the looted valuables.

Also, a 38-year-old restaurant owner was shot dead in the Naulakha area late on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday. Muhammad Naveed, a resident of the Lakhuder village, was sitting outside his restaurant in when Munir Butt along with his accomplices appeared on the scene. They opened fire on the hotel owner and fled away within no time. The father of a child sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. Javed told the police that the killer, said to be a former contractor of the same hotel, gunned down his brother over a business dispute. The police are investigating with no arrests so far.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed along with his minor son when a rashly-driven jeep smashed into their two-wheeler in the Kahna area. Muhammad Irfan along with his two-year-old son, Arslan, was on his way home when the recklessly-driven jeep bumped into his motorcycle. As a result, the man and his son died on the spot. The driver fled away from the crime scene. The police have impounded the jeep and are investigating.