LAHORE - Tehrik-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqa Jafaria (TNFJ) Chief Agha Syed Hamid Ali Mosvi has said that no hurdle will be tolerated in the way of mourning during Muharram.

Presenting a 10-point code of mourning for upcoming Muharram at Maktab-e-Tashayya Headquarter, TNFJ chief said before falling of month of Muharram every year, the government imposed ban on peaceful Ulema while the banned outfits remained free. He asked the government to nab more than 65 banned outfits’ members. About talks with Taliban, he said every prophet (PBUH) held dialogue with the oppressors of their era. He stressed upon the government to hold talks with the extremists no matter they accepted constitution or not.

Replying a question, Mosvi said the US had announced the result of PM’s visit to America with drone attack. He said those who permitted America for drone attacks should be brought to justice.

He said Gen Ziaul Haq was the originator of terrorism in the country who tried to ruin the ideology of Pakistan by spreading sectarianism. He stressed upon the government for completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project.