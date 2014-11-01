OUR STAFF REPORTER

NOORPUR THAL

Khushab DPO Faisal Gulzar has said that the government has taken unprecedented security steps to maintain law and order during the holy month of Muharramul Haram with massive deployment of security personnel across the Punjab.

Talking to the media men here, he said that the police would block all entry points and mourners would be allowed to join processions right from the beginning under the observation of police and event organizers and after complete body frisking.

According to DPO, Majalis and Asuhra processions are scheduled to be organized in Noorpur Thal, Jamali, Jaura Kalan, Rangur Baghoor, Adhikot, Jharkil, Dhamak, Khatwan and Chan during the sacred month. DSP Kalib-e-Abbas Khan and SHO Malik Khalid Mehmood Awan were also present on the occasion.

The DPO also visited different processions routes along with Tehsil Administration. He appreciated the co-operation of religious clerics and said that they had been playing remarkable role for marinating religious harmony, love and brother hood. He said that solid and foolproof security arrangements were being made for the month in four tehsils Khushab, Noorpur Thal, Qaida bad and Nosherah of the distrist. He asked the Tehsil administration to keep closed liaison with members of the Tehsil Peace Committee and co-ordinate efforts b made for redressing any issue reported.