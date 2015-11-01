Los Angeles:–Microsoft will begin automatically upgrading some users to the latest version of its Windows software, the firm has revealed. The firm said early next year it will begin automatically downloading and beginning to install Windows 10 to users of Windows 7 and 8. 'Our aspiration is for customers to choose Windows, and to love Windows,' the firm said in a blog post announcing the change. The firm said it will initially start offering Windows 10 as an 'optional' update. 'We will soon be publishing Windows 10 as an 'Optional Update' in Windows Update for all Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 customers,' it said.–MOL