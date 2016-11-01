ISLAMABAD - Reham Khan, the former wife of PTI chief Imran Khan, has said she had asked Imran Khan for a wedding anniversary gift last year but he divorced her instead. In a TV interview, she said she had jokingly mentioned on October 31 last year that she wanted a present ahead of the couple's wedding anniversary. "He divorced me instead," she said. Taking a jibe at the PTI chief, Reham said: "Let's pray he doesn't do something like this with Pakistan." Reham also severely criticised PTI media cell, calling it “biased” towards her. “The money invested in PTI media cells to throw accusations at me should be spent on fulfilling basic needs in your constituencies!” she wrote on her verified Twitter account. “For more than 2 years my life has been made hell by PTI biased Media. You eliminated me! Now what more do you want?” she questioned. Last week, Reham accused the PTI leadership of launching a campaign to ‘disgrace mothers and sisters’ of opponents.