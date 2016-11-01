MIRPUR (AJK)-The police arrested 52 persons including 45 illegal Afghan national during a combing operation in the outskirts of Mirpur here the other day.

According to police, personnel of the law enforcement agencies headed by Islamgarh Police head, conducted a combing operation against illegally-settled persons and their facilitators in the adjoining town of Islamgarh. The LEAs personnel arrested 52 persons including 45 Afghan nationals.

The police said that the combing operation has been launched across the district under the National Action Plan to apprehend illegally settled foreign nationals and locals involved in facilitating or providing such elements shelter.

In the wake of the combing operation, 12,000 illegal Afghan nationals have been expelled from Mirpur district so far, the police added.