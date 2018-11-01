Share:

DADU - Around 11,196 cases of tuberculosis patients have been treated in district Dadu from 2011 to 2018.

This was revealed by expert of hepatitis and tuberculosis disease Dr Rehana Chandio on Wednesday.

She said that at least 2,160 TB patients were detected in 2011, 2,258 in 2012, 2,173 in 2013, 2,321 in 2014 and 2264 up to date. And most of them have been treated successfully.

She further added that some years back the World Health Organisation had declared tuberculosis disease as an emergency disease and since then as many as two billion people have been found suffering from this dreaded disease world over which spreading fast among the populace due to lack of proper awareness.

Dr Rehana said that six months regular treatment can be fruitful for any patient.