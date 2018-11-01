Share:

HERAT:- An Afghan army helicopter carrying 25 people crashed in western Afghanistanon Wednesday, killing all those on board. The aircraft crashed due to “bad weather” in Anar Dara district, which borders Iran, Farah provincial governor spokesman Nasir Mehri said. The Taliban claimed its militants brought it down. Meanwhile, a suicide bomber targeting a bus carrying employees of Afghanistan’s biggest prison killed at least seven people on Wednesday. Another eight were wounded in the blast at the entrance to the facility in Kabul, which police spokesman Basir Mujahid said hit a vehicle ferrying Pul-e-Charkhi prison staff.–AFP