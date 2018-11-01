Share:

LAHORE - 7More than 30,000 Pakistani are detained in jails of different countries abroad and the government will take special measures for their early release. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari said this while addressing a ceremony in the city on Wednesday. Earlier the adviser inaugurated “Biometric Verification System for intending Emigrants” at protectorate of emigrants office at Model Town.

He said that out of total number only 20 percent Pakistanis adopt illegal ways to cross the borders of various countries to seek jobs abroad. Out of them many fell prey to the bullets of the border forces or detained at the hands of border security forces. He claimed that any department of the country minting money from the poor emigrants would be taken to task. He believed that inaugurated system would help many laborers working abroad.

He said that if any laborer was punished abroad, the government will try to help him regarding minimizing his punishment. Now laborers will get a sticker pasted on their passport which would be verified by all departments concerned including FIA. He was of the view that laborers were asset of the country since they were source heavy remittance in Pakistan.