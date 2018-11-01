Share:

MIRPURKHAS - District and sessions court Mirpurkhas has set free the 37 peasants of Kolhi and Bheel castes of Hindu community including women and children on Wednesday.

Kheraj Bheel had filed application in the sessions court Mirpurkhas complained that about 37 Bheel and Kolhi castes peasants including women and children were detained at the brick kiln of Raza Khan Pathan for last three years while they were deprived of their daily wages, medical treatment facilities, free movement and forced labour work was taken them and requested to order for their release from illegal captivity.

On the order of sessions court, on Tuesday, Kot Ghulam Muhammad police raided at the above brick kiln in Dhohan village and recovered confined 37 peasants including women and children namely Arjan, Nanji, Walji, Ropchand, Rano, Ramchand, Raichand, Nialchand, Karamchand, Sharemti Hero, Momal, Werjo, Haleema etc.

They recorded their statements in the sessions court and court ordered to release them on Wednesday.

Traders forced to shut shops after SC verdict on Aasia

In a reaction to the judgment of Supreme Court for Aasia Bibi, enraged workers and office-bearers of different religious parties took to roads and forced the shopkeepers to shutdown their shops on Wednesday.

Hundreds of workers of different religious parties took to the streets and roads while they forced the shopkeepers to shutdown shutters. As a result; all the markets, bazaars and shopping centres were closed.

However, owing to strict security arrangements no law and order problem created in any part of the district. Hundreds of the workers took out also protest rally and staged sit-in.

They were carrying banners and placards raised slogans against the chief justice and prime minister. Strike was also observed in Mirwah Gorchani while protest rallies and stage sit-in were held in Digri, Tando Jan Muhammad, Jhuddo, Naokot, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Sindhri, Phuladyyoon, Hingorno, Khaan, Jhilori etc.