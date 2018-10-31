Share:

SIALKOT/SARGODHA-As many as 49 government girls' colleges across Gujranwala Division are deprived of transport facility since establishment several decades ago.

According to the report of a survey conducted by this reporter, there are a total of 71 government girls' colleges across Gujranwala Division, out of which only 22 colleges have their own transport facility. These 22 colleges too have only two buses each for providing pick and drop facilities to thousands of students on different routes. However, the rest of 49 government girls' colleges are unable to get any transport despite the passage of several decades.

As many as 14 girls' colleges in Sialkot district, two in Narowal district, seven in Gujrat district, seven in Mandi Bahaud Din district, three in Hafizabad district and 16 girls' colleges in Gujranwala district have no transport for their students.

The thousands of students have been suffering great ordeal in travelling between their houses and colleges due to non-availability of official transport. The perturbed parents said that most of the girls had to travel the long distances in buses, auto rickshaws to reach their colleges, due to which they often become late in reaching their colleges.

When contacted, Director Colleges Gujranwala Division Prof Zubair Khalil said that they had already forwarded the data of the government colleges without transport facility to the Punjab government with the high recommendations.

On the other side, Commissioner Mehmood Hassan has directed all four deputy commissioners of Sargodha division to strengthen the administrative system in their respective districts to resolve the public problems on priority basis.

He was heading a meeting with deputy commissioners of all four districts among Sargodha Khushab Mianwali and Bhakkar in the committee room of his office. The commissioner asked them to strengthen peace and price control committees, and enhance security measures in the educational institution.

He said, "We should beware of our enemies because miscreants might affect our peace any time." He directed strict monitoring of boundaries, security circles, CCTV system and guard duties of all the government and private academic institutions especially girls schools and colleges.

He warned that stringent action would be taken in breaching the standard operating procedure regarding the security and protection of educational centres. He also said that illegal possession on official land would not be tolerated.

He directed all officers to expedite plantation drive and to aware common man about the benefits of tree plantation. He issued directions for early payments to pensioners and family of deceased government employees.

He took stern notice about the complaints of corruption, indiscipline and irregularities in land record centres and vowed to monitor those centres personally for rectifications. He sought a report of implementation of government preferences from all four district administration on every fortnightly basis. He said that he would conduct emergent visits to districts and view the progress of government targets.