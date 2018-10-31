Share:

GUJRANWALA/OKARA/HAFIZABAD/ /KASUR/SAMBRIAL/TT SINGH-Thousands of activists of Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah (TLYR) and other religious organisations took to roads in different districts of Punjab against the Supreme Court's verdict, acquitting convict Aasia Maseeh of all charges in the famous blasphemy case on Wednesday.

The protestors organised rallies, and blocked main thoroughfares by setting tyres on fire. It caused severe traffic jams on roads, forcing the police to take action against the protestors.

In Gujranwala, protests erupted against the Supreme Court's decision acquitting Aasia Bibi. Hundreds of activists of the TLYR and other religious parties gathered at Qila Chand Bypass, and blocked the road for traffic. The protesters held a sit-in on the road which caused a severe traffic jam as dozens of vehicles from Lahore to Rawalpindi remained stuck on the road. Efforts to disperse the protesters were made by the district administration and the police, but the protesters were still on the road till filing of the report.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dr Shoaib Tariq Warraich issued arrest orders of 55 TLYR activists. The police arrested five of them. Those whose arrest orders were issued included: Qari Faiz Rasool, Imam Masjid Gulzar-e-Madina Muafiwala, Kamran Rafi of Subhan Town Gujranwala, Mian Saeed of Gondlanwala, Hamid Nasir Sivia, Mufti Mohibuddin of Tatleywali, Nasrullah Qadri of Sahukey Virkan, Qasim Ali Chadhar of Aulakh Baikey, Javed, Arif, Hafiz Jamil of Wazirabad, Qari Abdul Waheed of Wazirabad, Awais Butt of Wazirabad, Dr Khalid of Wazirabad, and Saeed Niazi of Wazirabad. The police arrested five activists of TLYR from Wazirabad, and were conducting raids for the arrest of others.

In OKARA, the release of Asia Bibi being tried in a blasphemy case stirred up protests. Hundreds of activists of religious parties and common people came on roads and closed the city. They organised protest rallies in the streets, and condemned the decision of the court. The trade organisations announced to shut down markets in protest against the release of Asia Bibi by the Supreme Court. The traders announced to observe strike till Friday. The protesters connected the landing of Israelite plane in Pakistan with the court's decision.

Besides organised rallies on different routes of the city, people also organised a protest demonstration at Okara Press Club. A large number of people joined the procession which went through four main bazaars of the city. The participants raised slogans. Newly-posted District Police Officer Athar Ismail kept the police on high alert. He also ensured foolproof security at local churches.

In HAFIZABAD, activists of TLYR, Sunni Tehreek, Jamaat Ahle Sunnat, Sunni Federation, and other religious parties staged a sit-in at Fawara Chowk and near General Bus Stand to protest against the acquittal of Asia Bibi in a blasphemy case. The activists of Jalali group, Rizvi group, and others staged their separate sit-ins. The participants including Syed Usman Haider Naqvi, Faisal Nadeem Kailani, Rana M Asghar Chishti, Qari Ghulam Mustafa Sultani strongly condemned the acquittal of Asia Bibi. They termed it a move to please the Zionist lobby. They declared that the Muslims of the country would not hesitate to render sacrifices to protect Namoos-i-Risalat. They raised slogans against the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the present government.

In KASUR, protest rallies were organised against the Supreme Court's verdict concerning the release of Asia Bibi in a blasphemy case. The protestors belonging to different religious organisations set tyres on fire, and blocked main thoroughfares of the district for vehicular traffic. The roads that were blocked for traffic included Depalpur Road, Kasur Bypass, New Bus Terminal, Mustafabad Road, and other thoroughfares. Besides activists of religious organisations, a large number of people belonging to all walks of life also participated in the protests. The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the court's decision. They also shouted slogans. The protests caused severe traffic jams in different areas of the district as the vehicles queued up in long lines due to blockage of roads. Citizens had to suffer a great deal of inconvenience.

In Toba Tek Singh, activists of TLYRA and other religious parties took out protest rallies across the district against acquittal of blasphemy case convict Asia Maseeh. The protesters gathered at Shahbaz Chowk where they staged a sit-in which was continued till filing of this report.

Lawyers also took out a rally and they also reached at same place after marching through Chichawatni Road and general bus stand. Addressing the public gathering DBA president Raja Khalid Mahmood announced that Toba bar will file a review appeal before supreme court full bench against the verdict under which Asia Bibi had been acquitted. Senior lawyer Mian Abdul Basit condemned the decision and raised slogans against the SC judges. Anjuman-e-Tajiran held and emergent meeting and decided that shutter down strike will be observed in the city on Thursday.

In Sambrial, TLYRA and other religious parties staged a protest against acquittal of Aasia Bibi in blasphemy case here on Wednesday.

Protesters completely blocked the whole city by blocking Sialkot to Sambrial GT Road, Wazirabad to Sambrial Road, Daska to Sambrial Road and other main sub-roads. Shops on GT Road, plazas at main stop were completely locked and bazaars were partially closed. Protesters were holding placards and chanting against the government.

Police immediately rushed to the scene and kept on monitoring the protesters to avoid loss to public property or any violent occurrence.