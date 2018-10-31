Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday appreciated the due steps being initiated by the federal government to address environmental issues arose of 969 MW mega Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project based in AJK's capital city of Muzaffarabad.

He was talking to media in his chamber on Tuesday.

The PM said Secretary Ministry of Water and Power and Commissioner Indus Water Commission are visiting Muzaffarabad on the directives of Prime Minister of Pakistan to review the problems of reduced quantity of water in Neelum River from Nauseri to Muzaffarabad and sewerage and environmental hazards caused by it. A detailed report on these issues would soon be prepared by the delegation.

Mr Haider revealed that AJK government has informed the Wapda to set up Kuhala power project on "run of river" instead of changing the direction of the river. He said talk is underway to change design of Kuhala project.

"The temperature from Nauseri to Muzaffarabad has now enhanced to 5.2 centigrade" he pointed out. He assured the residents of Muzaffarabad that the state government in cooperation with federal government would protect their constitutional rights.

He said after 13th amendment the financial and administrative structure has been transferred to AJK government. A committee headed by federal law minister has also met to bring improvement in this amendment, he explained.

To a question on unprovoked shelling from across the LoC by Indian forces, the AJK premier stated that this firing has been intensified to get success in the forthcoming elections in India. Modi will use more power against people of Kashmir in the held valley in a bid to get more votes in the polls.

"I have asked the foreign minister to exchange views with Hurriyat Conference and political parties of AJK to prepare a strategy. I gave my proposals to the foreign minister too on it" he told the media.

He said around one million Kashmiris are settled in UK who have been paving way for Kashmir liberation struggle. The AJK president is already there and would participate in a Conference on Kashmir in UK, he remarked. He said he would himself leave for Brussels to attend "Kashmir Week" there beginning from November 6.

Raja Farooq Haider said the UN also intends to send its commission to IHK, adding that all stakeholders should put their heads together to make an effective strategy on how to move on, on Kashmir.

Mr Haider also asked the Judges of superior courts to exercise restraint, keep the dignity of judiciary above and give verdicts on merit, as "we cannot afford a situation of chaos at this time."