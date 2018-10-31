Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-The AJK Supreme Court of directed all of its licence-holder practicing lawyers across the state to submit their respective original educational certificates including Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation), Degrees of LLB and the Post LLB Degrees (if any) by November 30, this year.

According to a directive issued by the AJK apex court's Assistant Registrar (Admin), in case of failure in submission of the original academic certificates, the lawyers concerned will not be eligible to appear before the honourable apex court.

The assistant registrar informed the lawyers of the apex court across AJK that as per direction of the competent authority, the above mentioned original educational documents may be submitted in his office positively before 30th November, 2018.

Meanwhile, according to some of the AJK Supreme Court licence-holding lawyers, copies of the required academic certificates have also already been submitted to the AJK Bar Council at the time of issuance of the licence by the Bar Council to perform as practicing lawyer of the Supreme Court of AJK.