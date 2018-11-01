Share:

LAHORE - Bareeze Man and Albario carved out sensational victories on the second week of the CPL Pepsi Twenty20 Cup 2018 played here at two different venues. In the first match of the day, Bareeze Man outclassed Zameen.com by 6 wickets. Batting first, Zameen.com posted 149 runs losing 9 wickets in the allotted overs. Zohaib Nabi struck 35 and Shahbaz Nawaz 28. Hassan Zahid claimed 3 wickets while Abdul Rauf and M Zahid took two wickets apiece. In reply, Bareeze achieved the target losing just 4 wickets. M Mudassar slammed match-winning 44 and was named man of the match. In the second match of the day, Albario routed Attock Petroleum by 58 runs. Albario, batting first, piled up a huge total of 179 runs with Abdul Rameez hammering 78 and Hafiz Faisal 30. Attock Petroleum’s Altaf Hussain grabbed 4 wickets and Sheraz Sarwar clinched 3. In reply, Attock Petroleum could score 121 runs. Altaf Hussain hit 29 and Sheraz Sarwar 24. Abdul Rehman, Mubeen and Saddam got 2 wickets each. Abdul Rehman of Albario was declared man of the match.–Staff Reporter