LONDON - Bournemouth moved into the League Cup quarter-finals with a 2-1 win over Norwich, while Nigel Clough’s Burton earned a surprise 3-2 victory over his old club Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth have reached the League Cup’s last eight for a second successive season thanks to Steve Cook’s winner in the fourth round tie at Dean Court. Cherries defender Cook smashed home 18 minutes from full-time.

Bournemouth had taken the lead through Junior Stanislas’ first-half opener before Onel Hernandez equalised for second-tier Norwich. Howe’s men, who are sixth in the top flight, are unbeaten in eight matches at home this term and host Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend.

At the Pirelli Stadium, Burton manager Clough enjoyed a memorable success at the expense of the club where both he and his father enjoyed the best days. Clough is one of Forest’s favourite sons after making more than 400 appearances as a forward in the 1980s and 1990s, while his father Brian twice guided the unfashionable club to European Cup glory as their greatest manager.

Burton are languishing in 16th place in League One, while Forest are chasing promotion from the Championship and had lost only one of their previous 10 games. But the form book was ripped up as Clough led his club -- the lowest-ranked side left in the competition -- into the quarter-finals for the first time.

All the goals came in the second half, with Burton taking the lead through Saidy Janko’s own goal. Scott Fraser blasted Burton’s second on 64 minutes before substitute Lewis Grabban pulled one back. Jake Hesketh’s volley restored Albion’s two-goal lead with seven minutes to play, but Forest’s Arvin Appiah set up a nervy finish with a stoppage-time strike.

Leicester had been due to host Southampton on Tuesday in their fourth round tie, but the clash was postponed in the aftermath of the helicopter crash that killed the club’s owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. Thai billionaire Vichai was among five people who perished when his helicopter crashed outside Leicester’s King Power Stadium following Saturday’s match against West Ham.

With mourners flocking to the stadium and the crash site cordoned off as investigators picked through the wreckage, Leicester opted not to play as the grieving city comes to terms with the tragedy. Leicester have yet to set a new date for the Southampton match, but they will return to action for the first time since the horrific accident when they travel to Cardiff in the Premier League on Saturday.