BANGKOK:- Chanel on Wednesday staged a replica of its Cruise 2018-2019 collection along Bangkok's Chao Phraya river, the first ever showing for the French fashion house in the Thai capital. Debuted in Paris in May, the show featured a massive ocean liner that was installed in the Grand Palais as a backdrop to designer Karl Lagerfeld's nautical-inspired creations.

Fashionistas in Bangkok were treated to a different experience, ferried from a pier in Bangkok's historic Yan Nawa neighbourhood to a boardwalk where a giant white tent was erected.

The Bangkok show is Chanel's second ever in Southeast Asia. The first was in Singapore in 2013.

Inside under subdued blue lights, models hit the catwalk sporting colourful berets, white tights, sequined smocks, and - of course - a vacationer's twist on the classic Chanel tweed.