RAWALPINDI - The China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) has inked a memorandum of understanding with the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce of Industry (RCCI) for exploring the investment opportunities existing in Rashakai Especial Industrial Zones being developed under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, informed chamber spokesman on Wednesday. He said that Deputy General Manager CRBC Lin Jun and President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem signed and exchanged the documents at a ceremony held at a local hotel in Islamabad. Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, Advisor to Prime Minister on Textile, Commerce, Industry and Production and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, President FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, Senior Vice President Muhammad Badar Haroon, former presidents Sohail Altaf, Zahid latif Khan, Asad Mashadi and Chairman of all Pakistan Chinese Enterprise’s’ Association were also present on the occasion. Under the agreement, RCCI and CRBC will work together in promoting Rashakai SEZ among its members, strengthening the information through exchange of delegations and using RCCI platform in expansion of business in Rashakai SEZ by holding joint exhibitions, seminars and symposiums, he added.

RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem termed the MoU as a great achievement and said that Pakistan’s economy offered great potential to Chinese investors for joint ventures and investments. He said CPEC would be mutually beneficial for Pakistan and China and would ensure level playing field for the businessmen and investors of both countries. SEZ will help Pakistan to improve its GDP, poverty alleviation and unemployment, he added. RCCI Chief urged both Pakistani and Chinese governments to work hard in completing all projects within stipulated time frame. CRBC a subsidiary of Fortune Global 500 company, China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), focuses on global civil engineering and construction of transportation infrastructure, including highways, railways, bridges, tunnels, marine ports, airports and tunnels.