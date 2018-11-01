Share:

ISLAMABAD - An accountability court on Wednesday extended the transit remand of former Punjab Chief Minister and Opposition leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif for seven days, in Ashiana Housing scheme reference.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced accused person in housing scam Shehbaz Sharif before the Accountability Court-I Judge Muhammad Bashir to seek extension in his transit remand. The NAB prayed the court to extend the transit remand of Shehbaz till November 9, as NA session would continue till this date. However, the court granted extension till November 6. The accused was already on transit remand, which was to expire this day before the court extended it by seven days. It may be mentioned here that Shehbaz was arrested on October 5, in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case after he appeared before NAB in the Saaf Pani case.

On October 6, an accountability court in Lahore granted NAB a 10-day physical remand of accused. The PML-N President’s remand was then extended on October 16, by 14 days.