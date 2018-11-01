Share:

KARACHI - Investigating Officer (IO) of Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case on Wednesday sought permission from an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) to initiate proceeding to proclaim 14 police officials, wanted in the case, offenders.

The judge, however, refused to allow the IO plea saying that the matter might be taken up after decision of the Sindh High Court on the complainant’s application for transfer of trial to some other ATC. He adjourned the hearing till November 19.

The ATC-II conducted hearing of the case, wherein suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar, the main suspect in the murder case, who was on bail appeared before the court and the 10 detained policemen including ex-DSP Qamar Ahmed, ASI Allahyar, head constables Mohammad Iqbal, Khizar Hayat, constable Arshad Ali, sub-inspector Mohammad Yasin, constables Ghulam Nazik, Abdul Ali, Shafiq Ahmed and Shakil Feroze were brought to the court from prison.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Dr Rizwan Ahmed appeared before the court and submitted a progress report regarding the arrest of the police officials, who were declared absconders in the case, the officials has informed the court that residences of absconding policemen were visited to serve the warrants on them but they were not found there as they had gone into hiding to avoid arrest.

He requested the court to grant him permission taking initiative regarding proclaiming offenders to the remaining suspects. The official pleaded the court to initiate proclamation under section 87 (proclamation for person absconding) against former SHO Amanullah Marwat, former SHO Shoaib Shaikh alias Shoaib Shooter, former ASI Anar Khan, former ASI Gada Hussain, former HC Abbas, former HC Sadagat Hussain Shah, former HC Faisal, former PC Raja Shamim Mukhtar, and former PC Rana Riaz after they failed to appear before the court to face the cases. Earlier, the ATC had declared them absconders.

Naqeebullah’s father Muhammad Khan, who is complainant of the case, had moved to SHC to express no confidence in the trail court and pleaded to the transfer of the murder trial against former Malir SSP Rao Anwar from Anti-Terrorism Court-II to another court and cancellation of bail to the suspects.

In last hearing, the court had given the last chance for arresting 14 absconding police officials, and also directed the IO to record statements of the area residents so that the process of absconders’ proclamation and attachment of properties might be ordered in case the arrest warrants were not executed.

The then SSP Malir Rao Anwar and DSP Qamar Ahmed Shaikh along with 10 detained and 14 absconding police officials have been booked in cases of foisting illicit arms and explosives on Naqeeb and other victims after allegedly kidnapping them for ransom and killing them in a staged shoot-out in Shah Lauf Town on January 13.