KARACHI - President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday inaugurated local train service ‘Dhabeji Express’ in Karachi after a gap of 11 years aimed at curbing pressure on dilapidated transport system in most populous city of the country.

An inauguration ceremony was held at City Railway Station, Karachi, where President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi was present as chief guest while Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed and other officials of Pakistan Railway were also present at the occasion.

President Arif Alvi while addressing the ceremony congratulated the Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed over revival of local train service “Dhabeji Express” after long time.

He said that Karachi was facing severe shortage of public transport service and the local train service will prove beneficial for Karachiites.

He further said that Karachi Circular Railway Service was immediate need of hour and railway is considered as a beneficial source of transportation in entire world.

The president said that massive corruption was witnessed in Pakistan Railways and it is on the edge of destruction. He informed that private sector also showing its interest to support local train service. He said that 80 percent freight transported by roads, and asked the Minister Railway to take measures to shift 50 to 60 percent freight on railway.

On the occasion, Minister for Railway Sheikh Rasheed said that various parties contacted to him and asked the permission for five more local trains. He promised that Pakistan Railway would be out of deficit, adding that Pakistan Railway will defeat to India.

On the occasion, Minister Sheikh Rasheed announced that local train service “Dhabeji Express” will operate on today (Thursday) with free ticket. Sheikh Rasheed said that railways and people associated with it are crucially important to the country’s economy. He said that the local train service has been inaugurated upon the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to Pakistan Railway officials, the newly announced the local train service will become operational on November 1 (today) for the general public. The local train will depart from City Station at 7 am and 5:45 pm, and go through seven stations including Drigh Road, Malir City, Landhi and others. The people will charge from Rs25 to Rs80, as per the station and covered distance.

It is worth to mentioning here that local train service in Karachi was inaugurated in the era of 60s and more than two dozen trains with three different routes used to operate across the city. From 2007 to 2014, the local trains operating in Karachi were ended.