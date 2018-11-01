Share:

An international report published by Amnesty International named, ‘Death Sentences and Executions 2017’ mentioned that in the duration of four years the death penalty was revived in Pakistan and an estimated 500 prisoners have been executed while more than 7,000 inmates languish on death row. In 2017 Pakistan has reached his highest level of execution in its history, approximately, 60 executions occurred in 2017 and the report lists Pakistan as one of the five most global executioners in the world.

Death penalty has been increased and with the rise in capital punishment and in the past a horrifying case happened when the Supreme Court of Pakistan acquitted two brothers on death row of murder only to find out that they had already been hanged a year earlier. The government should implement such laws where no one is hanged to death and justice is retained in the country.

ZN BALOCH,

Delta, October 19.