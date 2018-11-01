Share:

islamabad - All major hospitals of the federal capital will remain high alert on Wednesday to deal any untoward situation in wake of protest call of a religious party. According to hospitals sources, deployed paramedical staff will remain on their duties while additional beds and medicines have been provided at emergency departments of hospitals. They said that administrations of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Federal Government Poly Clinic (FGPC) have cancelled the leaves of paramedical staff while senior medical practitioners will remain on call.

Both hospitals have assigned additional staff at its pathology laboratories besides Cardiac centre and other departments.