Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the cost of Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply, K-IV project has increased manifold and hoped the federal government would generously finance it and also hoped that a similar financial support would also be made (by the centre) to Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

This he said on Wednesday while talking to the media just after performing inaugural ceremony of Al-Nadi Al-Burhani Sports Complex established by Dawoodi Bohra Community at Talpur Road. He was accompanied by his Adviser on Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

He said that when Prime Minister Imran Khan had visited Karachi he had briefed him about K-IV project and its growing cost. The prime minister had shown his support and cooperation for the completion of the project.

To a question about KCR, the chief minister said that it was included in the CPEC projects and now a Joint Working Group (JWG) has been formed, “let see what it decided for KCR but I am working on KCR project and it would see light of the day very soon,” he said and urged the federal government to extend financial support for KCR as it has made to Oragne Line project of Lahore.

Over a query pertaining to inclusion of CM name on top of NAB list for ongoing inquiries, the chief minister said that he was always on the top if you look at him positively. “This was not a reference but an inquiry and I don’t think that NAB has issued this list because it has no signature or stamp,” he said.

He added that it was an [NAB] inquiry against recruitments in STEVTA in 2012 and the STEVTA board had ratified the recruitments. Later, keeping in view legal issues the ratification was recalled by the board, therefore his name should have not been there in the NAB list.

To another question, Murad said that the governor was federal government representative and (he) had every right to perform stone lying or inauguration ceremony of the project being launched or completed by the federal government. “I have respect for the governor and he has a very constructive role in the province,” the CM said.

He said that he was going to Islamabad to attend Fiscal Coordination committee meeting in which World Bank sponsored projects would be discussed and the input of provincial governments would also be sought for future World Bank projects.