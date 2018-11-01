Share:

MADRID - A Spanish artist on Wednesday painted a red dove along with the slogan “For Freedom” on the tomb of late dictator Francisco Franco at the vast mausoleum near Madrid where he is buried. The incident comes amid a debate in Spain over where Franco’s embalmed body should be relocated after it is exhumed from the controversial site as planned by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s socialist government. In video images broadcast on Spanish TV the man can be seen being escorted away by a security guard after he knelt down and scrawled red ink on Franco’s tomb at an imposing basilica carved into a mountain-face just 50 kilometres (30 miles) outside the Spanish capital.