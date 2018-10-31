Share:

SARGODHA:-The martyrdom day of Ghazi Ilam Din Shaheed was observed with great respect and honour here. Different organisations organised ceremonies in which speakers paid rich tributes to Ghazi Ilam Din Shaheed for his unprecedented sacrifice. Furthermore, Almi Majlis Tahaffuz-e-Khatam e Nabowat staged a protest demonstration against the acquittal of Asia Bibi in a blasphemy case on Wednesday.

Activists of different religious parties took to roads and shouted slogans. All shops were closed. The protestors burnt tyres on various roads to block traffic.