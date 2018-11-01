Share:

COLOMBO - The International Cricket Council on Wednesday suspended Sri Lanka’s bowling coach Nuwan Zoysa after accusing him of match-fixing and other “corrupt conduct” in the sport. “Mr Zoysa has 14 days from 1 November 2018 to respond to the charges,” the ICC said in a brief statement. Zoysa is charged, among other things, for “being party to an effort to fix or contrive or to otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect of an International match”, the statement said.