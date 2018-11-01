Share:

LAHORE : All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers’ Association (APCMA) will organize a three-day INTERCEM, a major international cement production and trading conference and exhibition, for the first time in Pakistan from November 12-14, 2018. APCMA senior vice chairman Farid Fazal told media persons here Wednesday that senior representatives from international cement sector would ensure their participation in the mega event. INTERCEM, he added, would feature a wide range of presentations, market analysis and discussion from industry professionals covering the latest developments in cement production and trade in both Pakistan and other key regional markets. In 2017, Farid Fazal mentioned, Pakistan was one of the world’s best performing cement markets in terms of demand growth (up 15.42 per cent during last financial year), which had led to huge investment in new production capacity across the country.

In addition to supplying the local market, Pakistan’s manufacturers exported cement and clinker to more than 17 countries across South and Central Asia, the Indian Ocean, the GCC and East Africa, he maintained.

The Association’s SVC said that as the market-leading conference for the cement industry, INTERCEM would provide the businessmen to meet, discuss, debate with and learn from many of the most influential and experienced industry leaders. It would also come away with new ideas and contacts for growing and expanding their business as well as provide opportunities to increase exports and new investment in this sector.